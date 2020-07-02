John M. “Jack” Hickey

John M. Hickey, “Jack”, 84, of The Villages, FL passed away at his home on June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on October 22, 1935 to Charles and Julia Hickey in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania. Jack grew up on a Pennsylvania Century Farm with his 2 siblings, Charlie and Mary. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in 1958 and his Master of Business Administration from Drexel University in 1968. Jack spent most of his career focused on his passion for engineering at Babcock & Wilcox, Ad Marketing, and then retired from B-Tech Scales.

Jack met his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Alice, sharing a ride home for Mother’s Day from Penn State. The two built a life together and nurtured their family, including two children, in Canton, Ohio. Later, they moved to The Villages to enjoy their retirement. Mary Alice remained the love of his life, and they fulfilled each other. They loved their children, playing cards, entertaining, gardening, and traveling together. He lived graciously with Parkinson’s disease for 19 years while Mary Alice ensured every day was lived to the fullest. One of his passions was bridge, in which he achieved the rank of Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League. He was an avid Penn State fan and loved watching the Nittany Lions play football.

Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Hickey, his children, John M. Hickey, Jr. of Stanwood, MI and his daughter, Ann M. Hickey of Minneapolis, MN, his son-in-law, Roger E. Groening, who resides with Ann, and his sister, Mary Mayer, of Wallingford, PA. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Julia Hickey, and his brother, Charles Hickey.

Jack will always be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous man of strength and character. All who knew and loved him will miss his delightful smile, his positive attitude, his strong faith, his love of life, his welcoming and joyous presence, and his ability to win any card game.

To honor his active involvement in the Catholic Church, a private family liturgy will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in honor of Jack’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Attn: Tribute Gift G200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or

https://secure3.convio.net/prkorg/site/SPageNavigator/2017_donate_form_2.html.

The Neptune Society has taken care of Jack’s arrangements.