Restaurants and COVID-19 rules

To the Editor:

Maybe I’m missing something here.

On June 29, 2020, I had the opportunity to observe two of what may be breakdowns in the current COVID-19 guidelines. The bars in Lake Sumter appear to be observing and respecting the “bars are closed” rule, however, when driving by Amerikano’s Grille in Spanish Springs in the middle of the day, the outside bar was packed. The second observation was at Dunkin Donuts on County Road 466A. When pulling up to the drive-thru window, I noticed that four employees had no masks and were handling food and drinks without gloves. Are these actions a blatant disrespect for the health of the public?

Glen Forson

Village of Santiago