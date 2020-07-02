Sinkhole-drained pond reminds Villagers of long difficult journey

A sinkhole-drained pond behind a postal station in The Villages is serving as a reminder of the difficult journey of the past two years.

Five large sinkholes have opened up and drained the pond behind the postal station in the Village of Calumet Grove. The pond is located on a championship golf course owned by the Developer.

A District spokesman indicated that the Developer has “already begun working with its engineers to identify the appropriate repair alternative.”

The drained pond is another reminder of the jarring experience for residents of McLawren Terrace who have lived with the aftermath of the February 2018 sinkholes that left two homes uninhabitable. The neighbors have coped with the unsightly infestation that became of the homes and the long difficult fight to try to right their neighborhood.

The pain has been shared with all of the residents of Community Development District 4 as the homeowners in 2018 had to shoulder a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase to pay for repairs in the aftermath of the sinkholes.