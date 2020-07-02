Summerfield woman jailed after nasty tiff with gal pal over providing urine sample

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Monday morning after a nasty spat with her roommate over illegal narcotics.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on SE 103rd Terrace and when they arrived, 45-year-old Tasha Kay Galvan-Cervantes claimed that her roommate had consumed illegal narcotics, which she said didn’t agree with. She said she told her roommate on Sunday night to provide her with a urine sample or move out. She added that she reminded the woman again on Monday and threatened to call the Department of Children and Families if she didn’t comply, a sheriff’s office report states.

Galvan-Cervantes said the woman became upset with her and told her she wasn’t leaving because that’s where she lives. She claimed the woman knocked her phone out of her hand and it flew across the room. Galvan-Cervantes said she told the woman not to touch her belongings and pushed her. She said the woman then struck her in the left eye area with a closed fist, the report states.

The woman claimed that Galvan-Cervantes suffers from mental illness. She said Galvan-Cervantes entered her room, initiated a verbal confrontation and demanded a urine sample, which she said she wasn’t going to produce “due to her being an adult,” the report says.

The woman told deputies she was naked when Galvan-Cervantes entered her room so she closed the door. She said Galvan-Cervantes then “slammed the door back open” and threatened to call DCF. She said Galvan-Cervantes was on the phone at the time and she pushed a button to end the call, the report says.

The woman said the phone fell out of Galvan-Cervantes’ hand and she “snapped.” She claimed Galvan-Cervantes pushed her, scratched her and said, “You are going to (expletive deleted) pay.” She said Galvan-Cervantes “aggressively” walked toward her and she was concerned for her safety, so she struck her in the eye with a closed fist, the report says.

Galvan-Cervantes’ juvenile daughter said her mother and the woman had been arguing since the night before. She also said she heard her mother screaming and calling the woman names, the report says.

Deputies observed a scratch on the woman’s left arm “that appeared to be a fresh injury, due to it being swollen and red in color.” Galvan-Cervantes was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with battery. She was released Tuesday on $500 bond and is due in court Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. to answer to the charge.