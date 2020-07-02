Wildwood woman tracked down at her home after alleged attack on pregnant woman

A Wildwood woman was tracked down and arrested at her home after an alleged attack on a pregnant woman.

Keyanna Lashawnti Edwards, 25, was arrested at about 3 a.m. Wednesday at her home at 9781 NE 12th St. on a felony charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

She went to the pregnant woman’s home in Bushnell and punched her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The two women fell to the ground and the 200-pound Edwards began to “claw” at the pregnant woman. The pregnant woman’s sister attempted to break up the fracas, but Edwards bit her left pinkie finger. Edwards initially left, but returned a short time later. When Edwards learned law enforcement had been contacted, she fled.

Edwards was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $6,000 bond.