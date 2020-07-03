COVID-19 claims 2 Marion County men as virus continues to hammer The Villages

Two more Marion County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 while four more Sumter County Villagers and an employee at a nearby long-term care facility have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Marion County victims were identified as:

66-year-old Ocklawaha man with no recent travel history who tested positive June 27; and

60-year-old Ocala man with no recent travel history who had been in contact with another patient and tested positive Thursday.

No specific information was available about the four Villagers who tested positive for the Coronavirus. But the latest Sumter County patients have been identified as:

80-year-old male;

49-year-old female;

53-year-old male with no recent travel history;

46-year-old male with no recent travel history;

80-year-old male;

69-year-old male;

8-year-old male with no recent travel history who had been in contact with another patient;

10-year-old male;

85-year-old female;

67-year-old female;

79-year-old male with no recent travel history;

22-year-old male;

20-year-old male;

62-year-old male;

49-year-old female;

45-year-old male; and

65-year-old male.

The new cases in The Villages bring the total to 133 in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – 121 in Sumter County, 10 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community. Of those Sumter County cases, 54 have been reported since June 15.

Twenty-two new cases also were reported in communities just outside the confines of The Villages, including an employee at Mission Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, located at 10780 N. U.S. 301 in Oxford. That brings the total number of cases in Oxford to 26.

Other new cases in communities surrounding The Villages include:

Leesburg increased by 16 for a total of 218;

Summerfield increased by three for a total of 67;

Belleview increased by one for a total of 41; and

Fruitland Park increased by one for a total of 22.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 2,821 cases – an increase of 137 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,423 men, 1,362 women, 27 non-residents and nine people listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 268 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the local area with 1,603 cases – an increase of 95 in 24 hours – among 788 men, 789 women, 19 non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 23 deaths and 137 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 432 cases, followed by Tavares with 251 – 150 of which are at the Lake County Jail. Others have been identified in Eustis (170), Mount Dora (99), Groveland (98), Minneola (42), Sorrento (41), Lady Lake (34), Mascotte (34), Umatilla (23), Montverde (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (14), The Villages (10), Grand Island (12), Yalaha (9), Okahumpka (8), Altoona (6), Astor (5), Paisley (4), Astatula (4) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Sumter County is now reporting 401 cases – an increase of 14 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 254 men, 142 women, three non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 56 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to lead Sumter County with 147 cases – 121 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members. Other cases have been reported in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Wildwood (20), Webster (18), Center Hill (13), Coleman (9), Lady Lake portion of the county (7) and Sumterville (7). The Coleman federal prison also is reporting 60 cases among 12 staff members and 48 inmates.

Marion County now has 817 cases – an increase of 28 – among 381 men, 431 women and five non-residents. There have been 12 deaths and 75 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 496 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (32), Citra (18), Ocklawaha (13), Reddick (9), Weirsdale (8), Silver Springs (8), Anthony (6), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (2) and The Villages (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 178,594 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,488 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 175,718 are residents. There have been 3,785 deaths and 15,491 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 67 more deaths since Thursday and an additional 341 people requiring hospital care.