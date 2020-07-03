COVID-19 concerns force cancellation of open air concert series at Polo Club

COVID-19 concerns have forced the cancellation of the open air concert series that was to take place later this month at The Villages Polo Club.

The open air series had promised a “giant stage and 30-foot screens” to provide performances by .38 Special, Clint Black, the Atlantic City Boys and a Queen tribute band.

The shows at the polo club were scheduled for July 20 to 25. Concert-goers were supposed to attend in cars and golf carts.

The Villages Entertainment Department has indicated that refunds are being processed for those who have already purchased tickets.