type here...
Home Obituaries

Diane Marie Koehler

Staff Report

Diane Marie Koehler, of the Villages, FL and formerly of Dover, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, while under the care of hospice. She was 68. She grew up in Pound Ridge, NY and also lived in Long Island. She worked as a substitute teacher in Northern New Jersey.

Diane enjoyed crafting. She was a great cook and a wonderful mother. She was the kindest person you would ever want to meet.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years Kenneth Koehler; 2 children Brett and Kimberlee Koehler; Siblings Patti Deerberg, Robert DeVeau, Peter DeVeau (Mary), Christopher DeVeau (Michael) and Jay DeVeau; Mother-in-law Nancy Koehler.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie DeVeau; Father-in-law Charles Koehler.

Services will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations and support your local food pantry.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Dr. Thomas Wentworth Littlefield

Dr. Tom Littlefield was the first person to practice periodontics in Northern Michigan. He and his significant other, Pat DeYoung, lived part time at their home in The Villages, where they loved the community and golfing.
Read more
Obituaries

John M. “Jack” Hickey

One o Jack Hickey's passions was bridge, in which he achieved the rank of Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League.
Read more
Obituaries

Elias Hernandez

Elias Hernandez was a self-employed landscaper and lifelong resident of Fruitland Park.
Read more
Obituaries

Philip Lupo

Philip Lupo enjoyed life and water, he would spend lots of time on his boat and fishing. He enjoyed working outdoors and keeping his yard in immaculate condition.
Read more
Obituaries

Clifford Pace

While still physically able, Clifford Pace enjoyed being a part of the Wings of Gold in The Villages.
Read more
Obituaries

Myron J. Moniz

Myron Moniz and his wife were members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford.
Read more
Obituaries

Norma M. Bode Ogrodowski

Norma Ogrodowski was employed as a dietitian before retiring to Florida.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Sinkhole-drained pond reminds Villagers of long difficult journey

A sinkhole-drained pond behind a postal station in The Villages is serving as a reminder of the difficult journey of the past two years. Villages-News.com's David Towns has details.
Read more
News

Trump Flotilla planned this weekend at Big Lake Weir

A Trump Flotilla is planned for Saturday afternoon at Big Lake Weir in honor of the Fourth of July.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Baby Eastern Bluebird In Antrim Dells

Check out this baby eastern bluebird visiting a backyard in Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Hiding In Spanish Moss

Check out this great horned owl hiding in a clump of Spanish moss. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Alligator In Pond In The Village of Collier

Checking out this alligator trying to catch some dinner in a pond in the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do you know the world is watching?

A woman who has a sister living in The Villages saw the video of the infamous golf cart parade. She fears behavior like that is destroying the reputation of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Former teacher at Charter School arrested while jogging with pistol

A former first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter School was arrested while jogging with a pistol.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Through the years we always found a way to have fireworks

Columnist Barry Evans writes aside from the fact that July 4th still follows the 3rd, life doesn’t seem the same this year.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Lake County resident succumbs to COVID-19 as virus continues to slam The Villages

A Lake County resident has died of COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to run rampant through the Sumter County portion of The Villages and surrounding communities.
Read more
News

Sinkhole-drained pond reminds Villagers of long difficult journey

A sinkhole-drained pond behind a postal station in The Villages is serving as a reminder of the difficult journey of the past two years. Villages-News.com's David Towns has details.
Read more
News

Trump Flotilla planned this weekend at Big Lake Weir

A Trump Flotilla is planned for Saturday afternoon at Big Lake Weir in honor of the Fourth of July.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do you know the world is watching?

A woman who has a sister living in The Villages saw the video of the infamous golf cart parade. She fears behavior like that is destroying the reputation of The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Restaurants and COVID-19 rules

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about COVID-19 and restaurants in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Add this to the growing list of ‘offensive’ words

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident says now that we are tiptoeing around everyone’s feelings, we should add the term Yankee to the growing list of “offensive” words.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Former teacher at Charter School arrested while jogging with pistol

A former first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter School was arrested while jogging with a pistol.
Read more
Crime

Couple sought after credit card stolen in The Villages used at Ocala Wal-Mart

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of bandits who used a credit that was stolen in The Villages to purchase a television in Ocala.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield woman jailed after nasty tiff with gal pal over providing urine sample

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Monday morning after a nasty spat with her roommate over illegal narcotics.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,708FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,490FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
85 ° F
87 °
82.4 °
78 %
1.9mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
90 °
Tue
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment