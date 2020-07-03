Diane Marie Koehler, of the Villages, FL and formerly of Dover, NJ, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, while under the care of hospice. She was 68. She grew up in Pound Ridge, NY and also lived in Long Island. She worked as a substitute teacher in Northern New Jersey.

Diane enjoyed crafting. She was a great cook and a wonderful mother. She was the kindest person you would ever want to meet.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 40 years Kenneth Koehler; 2 children Brett and Kimberlee Koehler; Siblings Patti Deerberg, Robert DeVeau, Peter DeVeau (Mary), Christopher DeVeau (Michael) and Jay DeVeau; Mother-in-law Nancy Koehler.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Marie DeVeau; Father-in-law Charles Koehler.

Services will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations and support your local food pantry.