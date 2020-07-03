Michael Hagerman Christy

Michael (Mike) Hagerman Christy (80), formerly of Lady Lake, Florida and Hillsborough/Flemington, New Jersey died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Oklahoma City.

Michael was born to Dorothy and Criss Christy on January 26, 1940. Growing up, he had a love for all sports excelling at baseball and basketball.

As an adult, Mike loved to bowl and play softball, tennis, and golf. He coached many of his children’s sports teams including baseball, soccer, softball and Special Olympics. He also loved to watch sports and always cheered for the winning team! Mike was actively involved in senior softball in both N.J. and Florida. In 2005, he was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame. Mike returned to Oklahoma in 2018 to spend time with friends fondly remembering his playing days at John Marshall High School.

Mike graduated from Oklahoma City University in 1963. He had a long, successful career in sales and marketing at Campbell Soup Company, the NFL, Maritz Motivation and Performance Management Associates before starting his own company, Motivation Masters. Michael ran Motivation Masters with his wife Sherann (Sherry) Christy. Following his passion for sports, he and Sherry also owned and operated two successful bowling pro shops, Three Amigos, in Lady Lake, Florida for 20 years. Mike sponsored many Three Amigos senior softball teams in the Villages so that he could play 1st base and bat clean-up!

Mike and Sherry met at OCU and were married in 1963 at the First Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. Prior to Sherry’s passing in 2016, they enjoyed 53 years together – traveling the globe, watching their children and grandchildren play sports, and supporting the special needs community for their son Jack. He is survived by his three children: daughter, Cindy Christy-Langenfeld and husband, Randy; son, Christopher Christy and wife, Cheryl; and son, Jack Christy. Mike had six grandchildren who he adored – Samantha, Michael, John, Jennifer, Jordan and Hunter. He is also survived by his companion, Sue Stoneman and her family.

Due to COVID-19, plans for a “Celebration of Life” for Mike will be delayed to a future date. Messages of condolence may be sent to MichaelChristyFamily@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the Jack Christy Special Needs Trust – at P.O. Box 812, Normandy Beach, NJ 08739.