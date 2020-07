Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered at two recreation centers in The Villages.

The testing will be offered:

• From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

• From 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Rohan Recreation Center.

Residents can park their golf cart or vehicle and walk up to the mobile testing site.

The mobile unit is operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.