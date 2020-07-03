Villager’s bicycle stolen during trip to liquor store at Winn-Dixie

A Villager’s bicycle was stolen during a trip to the liquor store at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.

The Village of La Zamora resident rode the black Kent beach cruiser at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to the liquor store next to the grocery store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He left the unlocked bicycle parked outside the store.

When he emerged from the liquor store a short time later, the bicycle was gone.

Surveillance footage from the store revealed that a tall, thin, white male with dark curly hair rode away on the bicycle. He was wearing a plain white T-shirt and tan shorts.