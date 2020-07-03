Woman arrested at Rolling Acres storage in theft of father’s gun

A woman was arrested at Rolling Acres Self Storage in the theft of her father’s gun.

Lake County sheriff’s located 45-year-old Jennifer Ashley of Fruitland Park Tuesday night at the storage facility on Rolling Acres Road after receiving a complaint from her father that she had stolen a Ruger rifle and a collector’s coin, according to an arrest report. He signed an intent to prosecute.

Deputies found Ashley at the storage facility and she was in possession of the rifle and the coin, the report said. They arrested her and attempted to put her into a patrol vehicle, but she “became violent.” After they got her into the vehicle and transported her to the jail, she refused to get out of the vehicle at the jail. Deputies removed her jacket and discovered a clear sandwich bag which contained methamphetamine. She also had a smoking pipe and torch lighter.

Ashley, who is on probation for a conviction for battery on a person over the age 65, was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm, petit theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.