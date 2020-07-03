Woman in Jeep arrested on DUI charge after urinating on herself during crash 

A woman who admitted to urinating on herself when her Jeep crashed into a barbed wire fence was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Rebecah Lynn Farish, 27, of Fruitland Park, had been driving a silver Jeep Cherokee at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a barbed wire fence in the area of County Road 466A and Lake Unity Road, according to an arrest report from FHP.

Farish said she “left her home to get away from ‘the loudness,’” the report said.

A 12-ounce can of Bud Ice was spotted in the center console of the vehicle. Farish, who spoke with “slow, slurred speech,” admitted to “urinating on herself when the crash occurred,” the report said.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Farish was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.