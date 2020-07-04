type here...
Home Crime

Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s at Wildwood

Larry D. Croom

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of hitting a Wildwood Wendy’s employee in the face with a chicken sandwich in April. The older man with salt-and-pepper hair was believed to be driving the truck pictured above and pulling a white boat.

Deputies were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at 921 E. State Road 44 on April 7 after receiving a report about a battery taking place there. When they arrived, they were told that an older man with salt-and-pepper hair came through the drive-thru in what appeared to be a green Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a white boat. He apparently was upset about his order and hit a female employee in the face with his chicken sandwich before driving away, a sheriff’s office report states.

The man, who was last seen heading west on State Road 44, was believed to be driving the truck that’s pictured above pulling a white boat. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shannon Hart at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 1644.

Related Articles

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated man jailed after battle with estranged girlfriend over her phone

An intoxicated man was jailed after a battle with his estranged girlfriend over her phone.
Read more
News

Trump Jr.’s gal pal tests positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend - who visited The Villages last year with the president’s son - has tested positive for the Coronavius.
Read more
News

COVID-19 claims 2 Marion County men as virus continues to hammer The Villages

Two more Marion County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 while four more Sumter County Villagers and an employee at a nearby long-term care facility have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Positive Coronavirus test triggers deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School

A positive Coronavirus test has prompted deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing to be offered at recreation centers in The Villages

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered at two recreation centers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s bicycle stolen during trip to liquor store at Winn-Dixie

A Villager’s bicycle was stolen during a trip to the liquor store at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated man jailed after battle with estranged girlfriend over her phone

An intoxicated man was jailed after a battle with his estranged girlfriend over her phone.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Very Early Morning On Lake Sumter

Check out this very early morning shot of Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Family In The Village Of Collier

Check out this sandhill crane family keeping cool in the shade in The Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Baby Eastern Bluebird In Antrim Dells

Check out this baby eastern bluebird visiting a backyard in Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The ‘new-look’ of The Villages Magazine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses disappointment about the “new look” of The Villages Magazine.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s at Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

It’s high time Villagers take COVID-19 seriously as outbreak sweeps across community

Local COVID-19 outbreak is no laughing matter and it requires the immediate attention of Villagers and other area residents.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s at Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated man jailed after battle with estranged girlfriend over her phone

An intoxicated man was jailed after a battle with his estranged girlfriend over her phone.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The ‘new-look’ of The Villages Magazine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses disappointment about the “new look” of The Villages Magazine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Unsafe passing of bicycles

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds motorists in The Villages that they must give bicyclists at least 3 feet.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

One-sided coverage of ‘white power’ incident

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Villages-News.com’s coverage of the “white power” incident was one-sided.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s at Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Crime

Intoxicated man jailed after battle with estranged girlfriend over her phone

An intoxicated man was jailed after a battle with his estranged girlfriend over her phone.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,731FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,491FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
77.1 ° F
82.4 °
73.4 °
94 %
1.6mph
75 %
Sun
89 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
83 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment