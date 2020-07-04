Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s at Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.

Deputies were called to the Wendy’s restaurant at 921 E. State Road 44 on April 7 after receiving a report about a battery taking place there. When they arrived, they were told that an older man with salt-and-pepper hair came through the drive-thru in what appeared to be a green Ford F-150 pickup truck towing a white boat. He apparently was upset about his order and hit a female employee in the face with his chicken sandwich before driving away, a sheriff’s office report states.

The man, who was last seen heading west on State Road 44, was believed to be driving the truck that’s pictured above pulling a white boat. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Shannon Hart at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 1644.