Continental Country Club woman spends July 4th weekend behind bars

A Continental Country Club woman spent the Fourth of July weekend behind bars after violating her probation for a 2019 drunk driving arrest.

Kimberly Ann Ervast, 53, of Wildwood, was booked Wednesday without bond at the Lake County Jail.

The Ferndale, Mich. native had originally been arrested Aug. 3, 2019 on the driving under the influence charge, her second DUI arrest. She was sentenced to one year of probation and lost her driver’s license for six months, after serving five days in jail. As part of her probation, she was ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation and follow any recommendations.

A warrant of violation of probation was issued this past week in Lake County Court.

Last month, Ervast was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of battery.

A man told deputies he and Ervast had been arguing about her drinking when she became “irate” and shoved him four times. She was reportedly intoxicated at the time of that altercation.