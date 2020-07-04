type here...
Coronavirus outbreak reported at federal prison facilities in Coleman

Larry D. Croom

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at the federal prison in Coleman.

As of Friday afternoon, 60 cases of the potentially deadly virus were being reported at the facility. Those are divided among 48 inmates and 12 staff members.

The majority of the cases – 51 – are in the medium security area of the prison. Those are broken down among 47 inmates and four staff members and so far, one inmate has recovered, statistics from the Federal Bureau of Prisons shows.

Five cases have been reported in the high-security facilities at the prison. Those include one inmate and four staff members. Of those, one inmate is listed as recovered.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also is reporting four cases among staff in the low security area of the facility. Statistics provided Friday also show that one inmate and two staff members assigned to that low-security area have recovered from the virus.

All told, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has 131,116 inmates in prisons across the country, 13,569 in community-based facilities and about 36,000 staff members. As of Friday, 1,634 federal inmates and 170 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide.

Of those who have tested positive, 5,138 inmates and 584 staff members have recovered. But 91 inmates and one staff member have died as a result of the virus, statistics show.

