COVID-19 strikes 4 more Sumter Villagers as state exceeds 11,000 new cases

Four more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in new cases since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State last month.

No specific information was provided about the latest Villagers to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus, but the newest cases in Sumter County were identified as:

53-year-old female;

62-year-old female;

90-year-old female who hadn’t traveled recently;

80-year-old male;

74-year-old male;

24-year-old female;

37-year-old female; and

69-year-old female.

The Villages is now reporting 137 cases of COVID-19 – 125 in Sumter County, 10 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community. A renewed outbreak continues to sweep across the fast-growing Sumter County portion of the retirement mecca, with 58 new cases being identified since June 15.

Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up nine for a total of 227;

Summerfield up six for a total of 73;

Belleview up one for a total of 42;

Lady Lake up four for a total of 38; and

Wildwood up one for a total of 21.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 2,970 cases – an increase of 149 from Friday to Saturday – among 1,500 men, 1,434 women, 27 non-residents and nine people listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 279 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 1,694 cases – an increase of 91 in a 24-hour period. Those are divided among 834 men, 834 women, 19 non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 23 deaths and 137 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont increased by 25 cases to lead Lake County with 457. Others have been reported in Tavares (261, 150 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (171), Mount Dora (108), Groveland (106), Minneola (50), Sorrento (44), Mascotte (42), Montverde (25), Umatilla (23), Fruitland Park (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (14), Grand Island (12), Yalaha (10), Okahumpka (8), Altoona (6), Astor (5), Astatula (5), Paisley (5) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Sumter County is reporting 408 cases – an increase of seven in a 24-hour period – among 255 men, 148 women, three non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 57 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell continues to pace Sumter County with 148 cases – 121 of which have been identified at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members). Other communities reporting cases include Oxford (26), Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (19), Center Hill (13), Coleman (9), Lady Lake portion of the county (7) and Sumterville (7). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 60 cases among 48 inmates and 12 staff members.

Marion County increased by 51 cases for a total of 868. Those are comprised of 411 men, 452 women and five non-residents. There have been 12 deaths and 85 people have been seen in area hospitals.

As of Saturday, 69.2 percent of the cases in Marion County – 601 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (32), Citra (18), Ocklawaha (15), Reddick (9), Weirsdale (8), Silver Springs (8), Anthony (7), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 190,052 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 11,458 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 187,090 are residents. There have been 3,803 deaths and 15,735 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 18 more deaths since Friday and an additional 244 people requiring hospital care.