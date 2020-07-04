type here...
Intoxicated man jailed after battle with estranged girlfriend over her phone

Meta Minton

Kerry Barthlow

An intoxicated man was jailed after a battle with his estranged girlfriend over her phone.

Kerry Barthlow, 55, of Fruitland Park was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday at his home on Sunnyside Drive after battling with the woman because “she is always on her phone,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He tried to grab the phone, she would not let go and he pushed her onto the couch, the report said. She went outside and called 911.

When a deputy arrived at the residence, he found Barthlow sitting on the couch, smoking a cigarette and drinking a Budweiser beer.

“He did have a hard time forming a complete sentence and smelled heavily of alcohol,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Barthlow was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

