To the Editor:

It’s time to hide your bias. Your coverage of the incident that Villagers are embarrassed over is so one-sided. Yes, the man who yelled “white power” was wrong and should be criticized. But how about those of us who are not only embarrassed but offended by the cheap uncouth potty mouth who spewed such vulgarity but seems to have drawn a pass in your coverage?

Oh, by the way I’m an Independent voter.

Randall Aguiar

Village of Virginia Trace