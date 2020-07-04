type here...
Small flotilla of Trump supporters celebrate Fourth of July on Lake Weir

Larry D. Croom

Horns honked and country music blared aloud Saturday as a small flotilla of boats descended on Lake Weir in a show of support for President Trump and Independence Day.

Red, white and blue were the colors of choice for these boaters as they showed their support for President Trump and America on Saturday at Lake Weir.

The gathering was organized by John and Kristin Roman, who live on the lake. They said they put the event together so that everyone involved could just relax and enjoy celebrating the 244th anniversary of our nation’s independence.

“We knew some of the people and we said, ‘Let’s get together and celebrate the Fourth of July,’” John said, as the boats in all shapes and sizes gathered near the Carney Boat Ramp.

Kristin and John Roman, who organized the small flotilla Saturday at Lake Weir, speak with other boaters who came together to show their support for President Trump and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Kristin and John Roman

The couple agreed that there was another reason to come together as well.

“There’s so much negativity in the world right now with the crimes and all the political fighting,” John said. “So we just wanted to get everybody together to have a good time.”

“And celebrate the Fourth of July and Trump – all in one,” Kristin added.

A boater raises his flag showing support for President Trump during Saturday’s flotilla at Lake Weir.

John said he and his wife are big Trump supporters and they were proud to show it on Saturday with flags flying on the back of their 21-foot Cobia.

“I wouldn’t want his job but he’s doing a good job,” John said.

The sounds of country music legend Johnny Cash could be heard from this boat that was flying a pro-Trump flag on Saturday at Lake Weir.

Those taking part in the flotilla hung out around a floating dock area for several minutes waiting for participants to arrive. As they maneuvered their boats into position, the sounds of Johnny Cash singing “Folsom Prison Blues” could be heard coming from one of the boat’s stereo systems.

Several of the participants honked their horns and yelled support for Trump. And many took the time to wave and share greetings with those watching from the floating dock and other boaters and jet ski riders traveling near them.

