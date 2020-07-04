Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.

The deputy saw a 1997 green Ford four-door sedan traveling east on S.E. 132nd Place with the driver, James Joseph Shepherd Jr., not wearing his seat belt. The deputy reported that the vehicle made a quick left turn onto S.E. 105th Court, with another left onto S.E. 131st Lane. A short time later, the deputy saw the vehicle’s passenger, 44-year-old Travis Keith Sharpin, throw a baggie containing an unknown substance out his window, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy stopped the vehicle in the 10400 block of S.E. 131st Lane in Ocklawaha. After a second deputy arrived, the K-9 deputy located the baggie about 50 yards east of the traffic stop and about two feet off the pavement in a grassy area. It contained a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, the report says.

Sharpin refused to speak with the deputies and was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of cocaine and tampering with physical evidence. He was released early Thursday morning on $4,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set.

Shepherd was found to be in possession of a “misdemeanor amount” of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and was issued a notice to appear in court, the report says.