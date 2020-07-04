type here...
Home News

Trump Jr.’s gal pal tests positive for Coronavirus

Meta Minton

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend – who visited The Villages last year with the president’s son – has tested positive for the Coronavius.

The 51-year-old tested positive Friday just prior to President Trump’s Fourth of July Eve address at Mount Rushmore.

Donald Trump Jr. signs a book as girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle greets those at the event this past November at Barnes & Noble in The Villages.

Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. They did not travel aboard Air Force One and she was the only person in the group who tested positive as part of a screening, according to published reports. She and Trump Jr. are self-isolating. He tested negative.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I feel good thanks be to God and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle tweeted on Saturday.

Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, attended President Trump’s indoor rally last month in Tulsa, Okla. 

Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at President Trump’s event last month in Tulsa, Okla.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were in The Villages this past November as part of his book tour for “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us.”

The event at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing drew a big crowd of fervent fans.

Guilfoyle had her own book-signing event in 2015 at Barnes & Noble.

Related Articles

News

COVID-19 claims 2 Marion County men as virus continues to hammer The Villages

Two more Marion County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 while four more Sumter County Villagers and an employee at a nearby long-term care facility have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Positive Coronavirus test triggers deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School

A positive Coronavirus test has prompted deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
News

Mobile COVID-19 testing to be offered at recreation centers in The Villages

Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered at two recreation centers in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s bicycle stolen during trip to liquor store at Winn-Dixie

A Villager’s bicycle was stolen during a trip to the liquor store at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.
Read more
Crime

Woman in Jeep arrested on DUI charge after urinating on herself during crash 

A woman who admitted to urinating on herself when her Jeep crashed into a barbed wire fence was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested at Rolling Acres storage in theft of father’s gun

A woman was arrested at Rolling Acres Self Storage in the theft of her father’s gun.
Read more
News

Saddlebrook Recreation Center will be closed Sunday for maintenance

The Saddlebrook Recreation Center will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Sunday, July 5.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

COVID-19 claims 2 Marion County men as virus continues to hammer The Villages

Two more Marion County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 while four more Sumter County Villagers and an employee at a nearby long-term care facility have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Positive Coronavirus test triggers deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School

A positive Coronavirus test has prompted deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Crane Family In The Village Of Collier

Check out this sandhill crane family keeping cool in the shade in The Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Baby Eastern Bluebird In Antrim Dells

Check out this baby eastern bluebird visiting a backyard in Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Horned Owl Hiding In Spanish Moss

Check out this great horned owl hiding in a clump of Spanish moss. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

One-sided coverage of ‘white power’ incident

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Villages-News.com’s coverage of the “white power” incident was one-sided.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s bicycle stolen during trip to liquor store at Winn-Dixie

A Villager’s bicycle was stolen during a trip to the liquor store at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

It’s high time Villagers take COVID-19 seriously as outbreak sweeps across community

Local COVID-19 outbreak is no laughing matter and it requires the immediate attention of Villagers and other area residents.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Trump Jr.’s gal pal tests positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend - who visited The Villages last year with the president’s son - has tested positive for the Coronavius.
Read more
News

COVID-19 claims 2 Marion County men as virus continues to hammer The Villages

Two more Marion County residents have succumbed to COVID-19 while four more Sumter County Villagers and an employee at a nearby long-term care facility have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Positive Coronavirus test triggers deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School

A positive Coronavirus test has prompted deep cleaning at The Villages Charter School.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

One-sided coverage of ‘white power’ incident

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Villages-News.com’s coverage of the “white power” incident was one-sided.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Morses should break silence about ‘white power’ incident

An African American couple in the Village of Hacienda South, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on the Morse family to publicly denounce the activities that occurred in Lake Sumter Landing around the “white power” incident tweeted by President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Put pressure on supporters of the Developer’s puppet commissioners

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident contends it’s time to put pressure on supporters of the Developer’s puppet commissioners.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s bicycle stolen during trip to liquor store at Winn-Dixie

A Villager’s bicycle was stolen during a trip to the liquor store at Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande.
Read more
Crime

Woman in Jeep arrested on DUI charge after urinating on herself during crash 

A woman who admitted to urinating on herself when her Jeep crashed into a barbed wire fence was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Read more
Crime

Woman arrested at Rolling Acres storage in theft of father’s gun

A woman was arrested at Rolling Acres Self Storage in the theft of her father’s gun.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,729FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,491FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
84.1 ° F
86 °
80.6 °
83 %
5.4mph
75 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
91 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
93 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment