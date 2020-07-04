Trump Jr.’s gal pal tests positive for Coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend – who visited The Villages last year with the president’s son – has tested positive for the Coronavius.

The 51-year-old tested positive Friday just prior to President Trump’s Fourth of July Eve address at Mount Rushmore.

Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with Trump Jr., in anticipation of attending the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. They did not travel aboard Air Force One and she was the only person in the group who tested positive as part of a screening, according to published reports. She and Trump Jr. are self-isolating. He tested negative.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I feel good thanks be to God and look forward to a speedy recovery so I can resume working to re-elect Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle tweeted on Saturday.

Guilfoyle, a top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, attended President Trump’s indoor rally last month in Tulsa, Okla.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were in The Villages this past November as part of his book tour for “Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us.”

The event at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing drew a big crowd of fervent fans.

Guilfoyle had her own book-signing event in 2015 at Barnes & Noble.