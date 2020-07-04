Villager considers converting embattled artificial turf into putting green

A Villager who has been ordered to remove her $4,000 artificial turf grass is considering converting it to a putting green.

Shirley Schwartz, who lives at 1139 Edgewater Lane near the entrance to the Edgewater Bungalows at Lake Sumter Landing, said she has been buoyed by the community support she has received for the artificial turf grass that she installed for environmental reasons.

Last month, Schwartz appeared before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in a public hearing in a bid to save the artificial turf grass. The CDD 6 Board voted 5-0 ordering her to remove the artificial turf and replace it with sod within 45 days. If she fails to do so, she will be fined $150 followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought back into compliance. The deadline is nearing.

Schwartz said she has received encouragement from the many Villagers driving by to check out the artificial turf grass.

“The parade of cars, golf carts, bicycles and hikers going by my home daily shows the interest from the community,” she said.

One gentleman left a note suggesting she convert it to a putting green.

“I immediately applied to District 6 about my desire to have a putting green with a plot plan attached. District 6 has answered and requested more info with spec’s to be more specific. I am in the process and getting a detailed plot plan from the county now,” she said.

Schwartz added that she is hoping each CDD 6 supervisor will drive by and look at the artificial turf grass.

“Hopefully only one flag will be necessary and I can keep the turf grass and this episode will be behind us,” she said.