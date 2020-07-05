type here...
AAC election contest includes rematch of two previous rivals

Meta Minton

Donna Kempa

Terry Biddle

Two former rivals for appointment in 2018 to a Community Development District 3 seat, are among four candidates running for a vacancy on the Amenity Authority Committee.

CDD 3 Supervisor Terry Biddle has filed to run in the Nov. 3 election for the AAC seat being vacated by John Wilcox. Donna Kempa, who narrowly lost an appointment to the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors in 2018 during a special meeting, has also filed to run for the AAC. Kempa, a resident of the Village of Glenbrook, in 2014 won election to the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors. She resigned from the seat in November 2015 when she moved out of CDD 6. She had a career as a CPA and auditor in Buffalo, N.Y. before moving to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The other two AAC candidates are Atilano Diaz Bondoc and James Klynman.

The balloting will be limited to the landowners in CDD 3.

Don Deakin will return for another term to represent Community Development District 4 on the AAC. No one filed to run against him.

