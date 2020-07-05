type here...
AAC to consider spending $130,000 for shade structure at dog park

Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee will consider spending $130,000 for a shade structure at a dog park.

The AAC had already committed in the 2019-20 budget to spend $47,000 for a canvas sail-type shade structure at the Mulberry Dog Park, located in the Marion County section of The Villages.

Last month, the AAC was informed the “standard” in The Villages south of State Road 44 is now a shingle roof shade structure, which is more expensive than the canvas shade structure previously approved in the budget.  

There are currently no District-owned dog parks with a constructed shade structure. Two new Developer dog parks (shingle roof) have been built south of State Road 44 utilizing a structure to accommodate users of both the small and large dog portions of the dog park.

If the AAC elects to move forward with the project, the additional $83,000 in project costs would be funded from realized savings from several roof replacement project budget this fiscal year. If the AAC moves ahead with the shade structure, it would likely be completed by the end of the year.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. 

