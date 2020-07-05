COVID-19 continues to slam Sumter Villages as Florida tops 200,000 cases

Two more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to run rampant through the tri-county area and Florida topped 200,000 cases.

The Villages is now reporting 139 cases of the Coronavirus. The overwhelming majority – 127 – have been identified in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community, where 47.2 of the cases – 60 – have been reported since June 15. Ten COVID-19 patients also have been identified in Lake County and two are in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.

No specific information was provided by the Florida Department of Health about the newest cases in The Villages. But the latest patients identified in Sumter County include:

40-year-old male;

66-year-old female who traveled to Ohio and other parts of Florida recently;

56-year-old male;

67-year-old female;

70-year-old female;

50-year-old female;

18-year-old female;

72-year-old male;

64-year-old female;

66-year-old female;

48-year-old female;

72-year-old male.

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in communities just outside The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 238;

Summerfield up one for a total of 74;

Belleview up five for a total of 47;

Lady Lake up three for a total of 41

Oxford up one for a total of 27; and

Wildwood up five for a total of 26.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 3,192 cases – an increase of 222 from Saturday to Sunday – among 1,617 men, 1,534 women, 27 non-residents and 14 listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 282 people hospitalized.

Lake County continues to pace the local area with 1,845 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 151 in a 24-hour period – among 915 men, 900 women, 19 non-residents and 11 people listed as unknown. There have been 23 deaths and 137 people have been hospitalized.

The Coronavirus continues to run amok in Clermont, where 509 cases have been reported. Others have been identified in Tavares (296, 150 of which are at the Lake County Jail), Eustis (176), Mount Dora (112), Groveland (119), Minneola (53), Sorrento (47), Mascotte (47), Montverde (34), Umatilla (25), Fruitland Park (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (16), Grand Island (14), Yalaha (10), Okahumpka (8), Astatula (6), Altoona (6), Astor (6), Paisley (5) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Sumter County is now reporting 420 cases – an increase of 12 in 24 hours – among 259 men, 156 women, three non-residents and two people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 57 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Bushnell is now reporting 149 cases, with 121 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members. Other cases have been reported in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (21), Center Hill (14), Coleman (9), Lady Lake portion of the county (7) and Sumterville (7). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 78 cases among 66 inmates and 12 staff members.

Marion County has identified 927 cases – an increase of 59. Those are divided among 443 men, 478 women, five non-residents and one person listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 88 people have required some form of hospital care.

As of Sunday, 68.3 percent of the Marion County cases – 634 – had been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (44), Citra (20), Ocklawaha (16), Reddick (10), Weirsdale (8), Silver Springs (8), Anthony (8), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (2) and The Villages (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 200,111 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 10,059 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 197,076 are residents. There have been 3,832 deaths and 15,895 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 29 more deaths since Friday and an additional 160 people requiring hospital care.