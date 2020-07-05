Movie theaters re-closing in The Villages

The movie theaters in The Villages are re-closing at the end of Sunday, July 5.

The closing of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood and the Old Mill Playhouse at Lake Sumter Landing is being blamed on the lack of new movies being released and not the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in Florida.

The movie theaters had re-opened on June 17. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs was closed for renovation prior to the onset of the Coronavirus.

The Villages said the movie theaters will open again “based on when new content returns to the industry.”