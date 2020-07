To the Editor:

Will someone please explain why the Morse family is responsible for the “white power” comment by one person in The Villages.

I’ve been a homeowner for over 10 years and have never seen anyone, let alone anyone from the Morse family, say or do anything to make me believe that they are racists. It’s logic like that divides the races. Please, why can’t we all just get along?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp