type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Slanted news reporting

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What the golf cart parade participant said and was pictured around the world was inappropriate. However the “slanted” liberal national news left out the equally abominable woman yelling at each cart, “You are a F***ing Nazi” and blocking the street and their progress.
I wonder what world opinion would have been if both images were given equal time. The slanted national story was purposely done to discredit the right wing people having their right to express their views and took the president’s comments out of context and pinned it to one incident. At least our Villages-News.com gave equal time to the whole story. Maybe the national news should take a lesson from Ms. Minton on how to report the facts.

Donald Simson
Village of Santiago

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

The ‘new-look’ of The Villages Magazine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses disappointment about the “new look” of The Villages Magazine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Unsafe passing of bicycles

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds motorists in The Villages that they must give bicyclists at least 3 feet.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

One-sided coverage of ‘white power’ incident

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Villages-News.com’s coverage of the “white power” incident was one-sided.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Morses should break silence about ‘white power’ incident

An African American couple in the Village of Hacienda South, in a Letter to the Editor, is calling on the Morse family to publicly denounce the activities that occurred in Lake Sumter Landing around the “white power” incident tweeted by President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Put pressure on supporters of the Developer’s puppet commissioners

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident contends it’s time to put pressure on supporters of the Developer’s puppet commissioners.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The problem with American politics is extremism

A Village of Charlotte resident argues that extremism is tearing our country in two. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do you know the world is watching?

A woman who has a sister living in The Villages saw the video of the infamous golf cart parade. She fears behavior like that is destroying the reputation of The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager considers converting embattled artificial turf into putting green

A Villager who has been ordered to remove her $4,000 artificial turf grass is considering converting it to a putting green.
Read more
News

COVID-19 strikes 4 more Sumter Villagers as state exceeds 11,000 new cases

Four more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in new cases since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State last month.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Very Early Morning On Lake Sumter

Check out this very early morning shot of Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Family In The Village Of Collier

Check out this sandhill crane family keeping cool in the shade in The Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Photos

Baby Eastern Bluebird In Antrim Dells

Check out this baby eastern bluebird visiting a backyard in Antrim Dells. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Slanted news reporting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident offers a critique of the national media’s coverage of the golf cart rally in The Villages that prompted a tweet from President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Continental Country Club woman spends July 4th weekend behind bars

A Continental Country Club woman spent the Fourth of July weekend behind bars after violating her probation for a 2019 drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Take back your right to vote

Writing in an Opinion piece, Villager John Kastura encourages his fellow Sumter County residents to take back their right to vote.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Movie theaters re-closing in The Villages

The movie theaters in The Villages have closed again. But it's not because of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Villager considers converting embattled artificial turf into putting green

A Villager who has been ordered to remove her $4,000 artificial turf grass is considering converting it to a putting green.
Read more
News

COVID-19 strikes 4 more Sumter Villagers as state exceeds 11,000 new cases

Four more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as Florida saw its biggest single-day jump in new cases since Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State last month.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Slanted news reporting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident offers a critique of the national media’s coverage of the golf cart rally in The Villages that prompted a tweet from President Trump.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The ‘new-look’ of The Villages Magazine

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident expresses disappointment about the “new look” of The Villages Magazine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Unsafe passing of bicycles

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reminds motorists in The Villages that they must give bicyclists at least 3 feet.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Continental Country Club woman spends July 4th weekend behind bars

A Continental Country Club woman spent the Fourth of July weekend behind bars after violating her probation for a 2019 drunk driving arrest.
Read more
Crime

Chicken-sandwich-tossing man sought after incident at Wendy’s in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who chucked a chicken sandwich at a Wildwood fast-food restaurant employee.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tossing cocaine out vehicle window

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday night after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 deputy.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,736FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,491FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
84.5 ° F
88 °
82 °
70 %
1.3mph
40 %
Sun
87 °
Mon
92 °
Tue
90 °
Wed
93 °
Thu
92 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment