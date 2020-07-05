Slanted news reporting

To the Editor:

What the golf cart parade participant said and was pictured around the world was inappropriate. However the “slanted” liberal national news left out the equally abominable woman yelling at each cart, “You are a F***ing Nazi” and blocking the street and their progress.

I wonder what world opinion would have been if both images were given equal time. The slanted national story was purposely done to discredit the right wing people having their right to express their views and took the president’s comments out of context and pinned it to one incident. At least our Villages-News.com gave equal time to the whole story. Maybe the national news should take a lesson from Ms. Minton on how to report the facts.

Donald Simson

Village of Santiago