Total Wine & More superstore will open locally

A Total Wine & More superstore is coming to a local retail development.

Total Wine will be opening a location at Lady Lake Commons, located at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard. Lady Lake Commons is already home to Miller’s Ale House and a Goodwill Superstore.

Total Wine is the country’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits.

The typical Total Wine store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world. But stores are not limited to wine and also carry more than 2,500 beers, from America‘s most popular brands to hard-to-find microbrews and imports, and more than 3,000 different spirits.

There are more than 200 Total Wine stores in 25 states across the nation.

Total Wine & More is a large, family-owned, privately held and founded by brothers David and Robert Trone. The company is headquartered in North Bethesda, Md.

In the age of the Coronavirus, Total Wine offers free delivery on orders of more than $99. Wine lovers can shop on line and get deliver the same day. Customers can also shop online and pick up at the store with “contactless curbside pickup” offered.

An opening date has not been announced.

Lady Lake Commons had a place for healthy grocer Earth Fare in a prominent place at the development, but Earth Fare announced earlier this year it was closing. Lady Lake Commons is being developed by the Benchmark Group which brought in Best Buy, Sam’s Club, SteinMart and Kohl’s, as well as restaurants, such as Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.