Villager escapes prosecution in alleged karate chop to wife’s neck

A Villager will not be prosecuted in a case in which he had been accused of delivering a karate chop to his wife’s neck.

Terry John Ericson, 76, had been released from the hospital May 4 and had arrived at his home on Shell Point Avenue in the Village of Mallory Square when the altercation occurred, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Ericson, who had undergone surgery and had a brace on his leg, was being helped by his wife from the vehicle. He complained, “You’re not doing it right.” He struck her and she called law enforcement.

He admitted to deputies that while she was bent down he hit her twice on the neck with a “karate chop,” the report said. Ericson demonstrated the action for deputies.

The Chicago native was arrested on a charge of battery.

However, last month the prosecutor’s office announced the case would be dropped due to “victim/witness issues.”