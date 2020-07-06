type here...
COVID-19 virus continues to sweep through Sumter Villages and surrounding areas

Larry D. Croom

Six more Sumter County Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 as the potentially deadly virus continues to slam communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and a local jail.

Specific information about the latest Villagers to test positive for the Coronavirus wasn’t provided Monday by the Florida Department of Health, but the newest patients in Sumter County have been identified as:

  • 29-year-old female;
  • 58-year-old female;
  • 85-year-old male who hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 13-year-old male;
  • 35-year-old male who hadn’t travel recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • 33-year-old male who hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 74-year-old male;
  • 48-year-old female;
  • 18-year-old female;
  • 72-year-old male who hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 76-year-old male who hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 18-year-old male who hadn’t traveled recently;
  • 61-year-old male; and
  • 35-year-old female.

As of Monday, The Villages was reporting 145 cases of COVID-19 in the mega-retirement community. The overwhelming majority – 133 – are in Sumter County, with 66 being identified since June 15. Ten are in Lake County and two have been identified in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing was made available Monday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Nineteen new cases also were reported Monday among communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up five for a total of 243;
  • Summerfield up one for a total of 75;
  • Belleview up four for a total of 51;
  • Lady Lake up one for a total of 42; and
  • Wildwood up eight for a total of 34.

The Lake County Jail also is continuing to battle an outbreak of the Coronavirus. As of Monday morning, the Tavares facility was reporting 167 cases among 137 inmates and 30 staff members, with four of those employees and one inmate hospitalized. Testing at the jail started on June 4 after two female prisoners and male inmates who were assigned to work crews started showing symptoms.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 3,312 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 120 from Sunday to Monday – among 1,676 men, 1,591 women, 28 non-residents and 17 people who are listed as unknown. There have been 52 deaths and 293 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County saw an increase of 16 cases over a 24-hour period for a total of 436. Those are divided among 269 men, 160 women, four non-residents and three people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 62 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Bushnell continues to lead the way with 148 cases – 121 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members. Other cases have been reported in Oxford (27), Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (21), Center Hill (14), Coleman (11), Lady Lake portion of the county (7) and Sumterville (7). Coleman federal prison is reporting 78 cases among 66 inmates and 12 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the tri-county area with 1,890 cases – an increase of 45 – among 937 men, 921 women, 19 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. There have been 23 deaths and 138 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 521 cases. Tavares is reporting 303 cases but those include the ones reported at the Lake County Jail. Other cases have been identified in Eustis (181), Mount Dora (116), Groveland (121), Minneola (56), Sorrento (48), Mascotte (48), Montverde (34), Umatilla (27), Fruitland Park (22), Howey-in-the-Hills (17), Grand Island (14), Yalaha (11), Okahumpka (8), Astatula (6), Altoona (6), Astor (6), Paisley (4) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County now has 986 cases – an increase of 59 patients in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 470 men, 510 women, five non-residents and one person listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 93 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 676 – have been reported in Ocala. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (48), Citra (21), Ocklawaha (16), Silver Springs (11), Reddick (10), Weirsdale (9), Anthony (8), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 206,447 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 6,336 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 203,376 are residents. There have been 3,880 deaths and 16,045 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

