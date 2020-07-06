Driver with suspended license arrested in roundabout at Village of Charlotte gate

A Summerfield man driving a pickup towing a trailer was arrested when he was caught driving on a suspended license after a crash near the gate at the Village of Charlotte.

Daniel Christopher Kubiak, 51, had been driving a blue pickup towing a white trailer when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene at about 4 p.m. Thursday in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Hillsborough Trail.

Kubiak had a Florida identification card and claimed he had an Ohio driver’s license. A check revealed multiple suspensions for his Ohio license, including for failure to pay child support and bond forfeiture.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.