Indiana woman arrested after caught driving without license on Florida Turnpike

An Indiana woman was arrested after she was caught driving without a license on the Florida Turnpike.

A Wildwood police officer was monitoring traffic at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday near Mile Marker 301 when he noticed a silver Toyota SUV with no light activated in the rear.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Rickia Marie Holland of Indianapolis. She had an Indiana identification card and did not have a driver’s license.

She was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.