Jack Ross Schubert, Sr., age 79, of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully July 5, 2020. Mr. Schubert was born in Benham , KY and came to Summerfield in 2004 from Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was the son of the late Homer and Mollie (King) Schubert. Mr. Schubert was a graduate of Benham High School in 1958. He retired from the Ford Motor Company with 35 years of service. He was an avid sports fan. Loved his family and enjoyed playfully roughhousing with the children. He was well-liked by all and sailed around the world on cruises with his wife and friends. He was an incredible husband and father. He attended Oxford Assembly of God. Mr. Schubert was preceded in death by 3 brothers: John Schubert, Joe Schubert and Charles Schubert.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years: Janice Schubert, Summerfield, FL.; 2 sons: Jack (Lori) Schubert, Jr. Willis, MI; Ronald (Robin) Schubert, Belleville, MI.; 4 Grandchildren: Christopher (Amanda); Brittany (Joshua), Chad (Chelsea), Katelyn (Adam); 3 Great Grandchildren: Caden Wilson, Emma Lou Schubert and Hank Schubert.

Visitation will be held from 2-4:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. Services and Visitation will be held at the Belleville Church of God, Belleville, MI, with visitation 12:00-1:00PM and Services at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020. Interment will be at Michigan Memorial Gardens, Flat Rock, MI following the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Belleville Church of God, 45170 Hull Road, Bellville, MI. 48111. All gifts will be divided between meals on Wheels and Living It Out Ministries. The Livestream services in Michigan can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/brenda.j.schubert