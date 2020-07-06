Lady Lake sets salary range as search starts for next town manager

The Lady Lake Commission has established a salary range as it launches its search for the next town manager.

The town is launching the search after Town Manager Kris Kollgaard announced last month she would be stepping down from the job after more than a decade at the helm. She has been employed by the town for 26 years.

During a workshop meeting Monday, commissioners agreed to set the search in motion for the next town manager. Commissioners agree to advertise a salary range of $100,000 to $130,000 for the job.

It was noted that former Town Manager Bill Vance came in at $74,000 in 2004 and when he left, he was earning a salary of $120,000.

Kollgaard had been performing both the town clerk and town manager jobs for an annual salary of $140,967. She plans to stay on as town clerk for a year and her salary will be $107,000.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard suggested that Kollgaard stay on at a minimum through the budget process, which begins later this month and lasts until September.