Oxford woman lands behind bars after altercation with man friend

An Oxford woman landed behind bars after an altercation with her man friend.

Tiffani Nichole Law, 32, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Sunday after she was determined to be the “primary aggressor” in the altercation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of hitting him with her fist and “taking him to the ground,” the report said.

“Both the victim and defendant had strong alcoholic beverage emitting from their breath as they talked and admitted they had been drinking throughout the night,” the deputy noted in the report.

Law was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.