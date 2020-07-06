The Villages Developer obtains demolition permit for Hacienda Hills site

The Villages Developer has obtained a demolition permit for the Hacienda Hills Golf & Country Club site.

The permit was issued Monday for the demolition work to be performed by Global Contracting of Wildwood.

The permit, obtained for The Villages Operating Co., specifics that the work will take place at Hacienda Hills Golf & Country Club at 1195 Morse Blvd. The area was fenced off Monday in anticipation of the demolition work.

The permit did not indicate that the former restaurant building would be part of the demolition work. The status of the “priority” pool at Hacienda Hills is also uncertain.

Controversy has surrounded the Hacienda Hills site since the Developer offered to sell the property to the Amenity Authority Committee at “market price.” After an outcry from residents adamantly opposed to the acquisition, the Developer withdrew the offer last year.

A Villager said the downfall of Hacienda Hills is another sign the Developer has forgotten about the older sections of The Villages.

“A couple we know went on the lifestyle tour and were taken to Brownwood and Fenney but never told of Lake Sumter and Spanish Springs. This is not what we were promised,” said Stanley Swies of the Village of Palo Alto.