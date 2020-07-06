Village of Santo Domingo resident demands lawyer during DUI investigation

A Village of Santo Domingo resident demanded a lawyer during a drunk driving investigation.

Michael Pollotta, 65, who lives at 2004 Cipriano Place, was driving a silver Nissan in an erratic manner at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday near Leesburg High School when another motorist contacted law enforcement, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A police officer began following Pollotta’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Lakeside Pointe Apartments. The officer noted that Pollotta had “glassy” eyes and constricted pupils.

Pollotta struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .000 blood alcohol content. The officer suspected drug use and asked Pollotta for a urine sample. He refused.

“This is BS. I want a lawyer,” Pollotta told the officer.

Pollotta, who has previous DUI convictions, was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.