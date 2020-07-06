Villagers form long line waiting for testing for Coronavirus

Villagers seeking testing for the Coronavirus formed a long line Monday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

A mobile unit operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management offered the free tests. The mobile lab can perform up to 3,500 tests per week. Personnel use a rapid test that can produce results in 45 minutes.

The testing comes at a time when Florida is experiencing a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases.

Last week, Villagers lined up for testing at New Covenant United Methodist Church. That testing was coordinated by the Sumter County Health Department.

Testing will continue this week in The Villages:

• From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

• From 9 a.m. 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Rohan Recreation Center.

Residents can park their golf cart or vehicle and walk up to the mobile testing site.