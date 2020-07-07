type here...
126-unit apartment complex planned in Wildwood just outside The Villages

Marv Balousek

A 126-unit apartment complex is planned on the east side of Powell Road near Huey Street, north of the new Citizen’s Bank buildings.

Wildwood Preserve will include nine apartment buildings ranging from 3,174 to 32,532 square feet on about nine acres.

This map shows where a 126-unit apartment complex is planned on the east side of Powell Road near Huey Street.

Review of the project was delayed Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board so the developer, Wildwood Preserve Investment Partners, can respond to concerns from several city departments, as well as Sumter County Fire and Sumter County Public Works. The project is scheduled to come back to the board on Aug. 4.

The apartment complex is the latest of several developments along Powell Road that include Shooter’s World, Citizen’s Bank office buildings and a retail plaza.
The apartment buildings will surround nearly 200 parking spaces and a storm water retention pond. A larger retention pond will be located close to County Road 144 at the south end. No wetlands are located on the site.

Four two-story smaller buildings will have two units each, while five three-story larger buildings each will have 22 to 24 units. A small dog park is planned at the rear of the property, although a Wildwood dog park is located across Powell Road.

The developer has agreed to widen CR 144 to 20 feet where a gated emergency access entrance would be located. The county public works department wants the developer to bring the road up to county standards. The main entrance will be from Powell Road, according to the plans.

Sumter County Fire had concerns about clearance around hydrants and backflow preventers. The developer also was asked to provide a cost estimate for utility construction.

