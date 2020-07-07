type here...
25 more Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as virus claims 2 Lake County residents

Larry D. Croom

Twenty-five more Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 and two Lake County residents have succumbed to the virus as it continues to slam assisted living facilities, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and the communities that surround it.

Specific information wasn’t provided about the latest Villages residents to test positive for the potentially deadly Coronavirus, which brings the total in the community to 170. The overwhelming majority of them – 157 – are in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community, while 11 are in Lake County and two are in Marion County.

There was a long line for Coronavirus testing Monday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The Lake County residents who died as a result of COVID-19 were identified as:

  • 58-year-old woman who hadn’t traveled recently, had been in contact with another patient and tested positive on June 16; and
  • 81-year-old man who hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient and tested positive June 17.

Three cases have been reported at Lady Lake Specialty Care Center, located at 630 Griffin Ave. just outside The Villages. Those patients were identified by the Florida Department of Health as two staff members and one resident who transferred out of the facility.

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases also have been reported in areas just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 16 for a total of 259;
  • Summerfield up three for a total of 78;
  • Belleview up three for a total of 54;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 45;
  • Wildwood up six for a total of 40;
  • Fruitland Park up seven for a total of 29;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 29;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up one for a total of 8.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 3,519 cases – an increase of 207 from Monday to Tuesday – among 1,790 men, 1,665 women, 30 non-residents and 34 people listed as unknown. There have been 54 deaths and 323 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 478 cases – an increase of 42 in a 24-hour period – among 293 men, 171 women, five non-residents and nine people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 68 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is reporting 148 cases – 121 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 18 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (25), Webster (22), Center Hill (16), Coleman (14) and Sumterville (7). The federal prison in Coleman is reporting 78 cases among 66 inmates and 12 staff members.

Lake County continues to pace the local area with 1,998 cases – an increase of 108 over 24 hours. Those are divided among 996 men, 966 women, 19 non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. There have been 25 deaths and 142 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to lead Lake County with 544 cases – an increase of 23 in 24 hours. Others have been reported in Tavares (325, 178 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 145 inmates, 31 staff members and two contracted nurses), Eustis (187), Mount Dora (118), Groveland (127), Minneola (61), Mascotte (53), Sorrento (50), Montverde (34), Umatilla (30), Howey-in-the-Hills (17), Grand Island (15), Yalaha (11), Okahumpka (8), Astatula (8), Astor (7), Altoona (6), Paisley (5) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County is now reporting 1,043 cases – an increase of 57 – among 501 men, 528 women, six non-residents and eight people listed as unknown. There have been 12 deaths and 113 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The vast majority of Marion County cases – 676 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 42 patients in a 24-hour period. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (48), Citra (21), Ocklawaha (16), Silver Springs (14), Reddick (11), Weirsdale (9), Anthony (8), Candler (3) and Fort McCoy (2).

All told, Florida is reporting 213,794 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 7,347 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 210,594 are residents. There have been 3,943 deaths and 16,425 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order extending the state of emergency connected to COVID-19 for 60 days. The state of emergency was first issued March 9 and extended for 60 days in May. The order provides the state additional funds needed to battle the virus as it continues to sweep through communities across the state.

