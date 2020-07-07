Boil order issued after lighting strike breaks water mains in The Villages

A precautionary boil order has been issued after a lighting strike broke several water mains in The Villages.

The water mains were broken in the Village of St. Charles.

The homes under the precautionary boil order are:

• 2149-2221, 2239-2329, 2208-2226, 2272-2298 Foggy Brook Loop

• 2146-2164, 2147-2165 Sun Bluff Court

• 2515-2583, 2514-2554 Raintree Drive

• 2581-2629, 2584-2628 Thornberry Avenue

As a precaution, all water used for handwashing, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, and washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe. This usually consists of a two day sampling period to insure safe drinking water.

If you have any questions, contact District Utility Customer Service at (352) 750-0000.