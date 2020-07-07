Do we have to sacrifice golf cart rallies?

To the Editor:

It is a sad day when someone calls for the end to what should have been a great golf car rally. Unfortunately, for one person that felt the use of the term “white power” was appropriate it would have been fine. So throw out the baby with the bath water? I think not. There were many hateful and vocally abusive people in opposition to the Trump supporters (that is their right), but nonetheless they were the children at the event.

The almost 1,000 golf cars in attendance were not the problem and shall continue to support our President in whatever peaceful form that is chosen! Thank God for our President and what he is doing for our country! We live south of State Road 44 so we do not have connectivity to enjoy those rallies. Hopefully we can start our own in this area!

Barbara Hemingway

Village of Monarch Grove/Lilly Villas