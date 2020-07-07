Lady Lake Commission wants to limit height of new buildings

The Lady Lake Commission wants to limit the height of new buildings in the town.

A five-story complex of condominiums and a hotel planned for the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road triggered a discussion Monday night among commissioners.

The commissioners have agreed to a maximum limit of 55-feet for commercial property and 35-feet for multi-family housing. That would essentially be a limit of three stories.

By comparison, 67 feet is the highest point of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in Spanish Springs Town Square. Such properties will be grandfathered in, should the restrictions win formal approval.

Also grandfathered in would be the planned five-story condominium complex and hotel which prompted the discussion, as well as a four-story building planned at Village Veranda assisted living and memory care on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.