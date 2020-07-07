Man jailed after two women found dead inside burning mobile home in Leesburg

A man is behind bars facing two counts of first-degree homicide after two women were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Leesburg early Tuesday morning.

James Porteous, 57, was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was detained at the scene when deputies arrived and saw him coming out of burning residence. He was questioned and was reported to be cooperating with detectives, a report states.

The remains of the two women were found inside the residence. Their names haven’t yet been released and the investigation is continuing.