type here...
Home Around Florida

Man jailed after two women found dead inside burning mobile home in Leesburg

Larry D. Croom

A man is behind bars facing two counts of first-degree homicide after two women were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Leesburg early Tuesday morning.

Two women were found dead inside this mobile home on E. Dale Street in Leesburg on Tuesday morning. James Porteous, 57, has been charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in connection with the incident.

James Porteous, 57, was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. He was detained at the scene when deputies arrived and saw him coming out of burning residence. He was questioned and was reported to be cooperating with detectives, a report states.

The remains of the two women were found inside the residence. Their names haven’t yet been released and the investigation is continuing.

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg Commission rejects man’s demand for city to ban plastic straws

Leesburg commissioners sent a clear message Monday night to a Fruitland Park man who has spoken to them multiple times in the past few months – the city has no interest in banning the use of plastic straws.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg reverses course and cancels fireworks show amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Leesburg Partnership reversed course Wednesday and canceled the city’s annual July 4 fireworks show – just two days after a split City Commission had voted to go forward with the popular event.
Read more
Around Florida

Split Leesburg Commission votes to hold fireworks show despite COVID-19 concerns

After some contentious and emotional debate Monday night, a split Leesburg Commission made it official – the city will host its annual fireworks show on July 4.
Read more
Around Florida

Man accused of shooting passing motorist near minimart nabbed after high-speed pursuit

A man accused of shooting a passing motorist during a gunfight at a Leesburg minimart earlier this week is behind bars.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg man shot in the neck while driving past gun battle outside minimart

A 50-year-old Leesburg motorist was shot in the neck Monday after being caught in the crossfire of a gun battle at a minimart near Carver Middle School.
Read more
Around Florida

Tampa man and six juveniles nabbed after Mount Dora gas station pillaged

A 19-year-old Tampa man and six juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning after a Mount Dora-area gas station was ransacked and burglarized.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg Commission facing tough decision on future of July 4 fireworks show

Leesburg commissioners will consider a proposal on June 22 to cancel the city’s popular July 4 fireworks display – although it didn’t appear last week that the idea had much support.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villagers form long line waiting for testing for Coronavirus

Villagers seeking testing for the Coronavirus formed a long line Monday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Four more days of testing will be offered in The Villages.
Read more
News

DeSantis apparently unaware of ignored COVID-19 precautions in The Villages

On the day when COVID-19 cases in Florida topped 206,000, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Villages officials have assured him residents are taking precautions.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Glowing Sunset Near Hogeye Preserve

Check out this glowing sunset captured near Hogeye Preserve. Thanks to Victoria Ascione for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Roseate Spoonbill On A Pond In The Village Of Hemingway

Check out these roseate spoonbills on a pond in the Village of Hemingway. Thanks to Kirk Freundt for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Very Early Morning On Lake Sumter

Check out this very early morning shot of Lake Sumter. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response from Minnesota to Donald Simson’s Letter to the Editor

A Minnesota resident says he had never heard about The Villages until President Trump’s re-tweet of the “white power” chant at a golf cart rally. Now he has something to say about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Two Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations preparing to reopen in The Villages

Two of the three Cody’s Original Roadhouse locations in The Villages are preparing to reopen Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Driver with suspended license arrested in roundabout at Village of Charlotte gate

A Summerfield man driving a pickup towing a trailer was arrested when he was caught driving on a suspended license after a crash near the gate at the Village of Charlotte. 
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

The Villages no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, makes the case that The Villages is no longer Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

The Villages Developer obtains demolition permit for Hacienda Hills site

The Villages Developer has obtained a demolition permit for the Hacienda Hills Golf & Country Club site.
Read more
News

Villagers form long line waiting for testing for Coronavirus

Villagers seeking testing for the Coronavirus formed a long line Monday morning at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Four more days of testing will be offered in The Villages.
Read more
News

DeSantis apparently unaware of ignored COVID-19 precautions in The Villages

On the day when COVID-19 cases in Florida topped 206,000, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Villages officials have assured him residents are taking precautions.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response from Minnesota to Donald Simson’s Letter to the Editor

A Minnesota resident says he had never heard about The Villages until President Trump’s re-tweet of the “white power” chant at a golf cart rally. Now he has something to say about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Do we have to sacrifice golf cart rallies?

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if one bad apple will cost Villagers the right to stage golf cart parades.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Not all bicyclists are obeying traffic laws

A Village of Caroline resident was traveling in a golf cart when he noticed a bicyclist who did not stop at a red light. He describes what happens in a Letter to the Editor
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Driver with suspended license arrested in roundabout at Village of Charlotte gate

A Summerfield man driving a pickup towing a trailer was arrested when he was caught driving on a suspended license after a crash near the gate at the Village of Charlotte. 
Read more
Crime

Oxford woman lands behind bars after altercation with man friend

An Oxford woman landed behind bars after an altercation with her man friend.
Read more
Crime

Indiana woman arrested after caught driving without license on Florida Turnpike

An Indiana woman was arrested after she was caught driving without a license on the Florida Turnpike.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,762FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,500FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
86.3 ° F
87 °
85 °
74 %
1.9mph
20 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
92 °
Fri
93 °
Sat
94 °
Sun
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment