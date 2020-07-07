type here...
Margaret Grace Wisniewski

Staff Report

Margaret Grace Wisniewski, 89, of Summerfield, FL was called home to be with the Lord on July 1, 2020.

She will be reunited with her loving husband, Stanley J. Wisniewski and her other family members.

Margaret is survived by her son, Joseph Wisniewski and his wife Patricia and granddaughter, Beth Patterson and her husband Drew.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a future date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Salvation Army.

