Medical Examiner’s Office investigating death of school board member

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death of a Sumter County School Board member who was well known in Republican circles in The Villages.

Jennifer Boyett died Sunday night at her home in Webster. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was called to her home at about 9 p.m.

Boyett, a mathematics and statistics professor at Hillsborough Community College, was elected to the school board in 2016. The 35-year-old had qualified for this year’s ballot and was running unopposed.

Boyett was a fixture at GOP events in The Villages. She was among those who attended President Trump’s invitation-only Medicare-themed event this past October at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages. In 2017, she was spotted chatting with Gov. Rick Scott at the Lincoln Day Dinner at Savannah Center.

Boyett was involved in ranching and enjoyed the rural agricultural life in Sumter County.

Filling the school board vacancy created by Boyett’s death could be handled in one of two ways, said Assistant Sumter School Superintendent Debbie Moffitt.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could appoint a replacement to the school board. When school board member Haydn Evans died in 2018, Gov. Scott appointed Villager Sally Moss to the school board. She won a term later that same year.

Or a special election could be held. All Sumter County residents would be eligible to vote in the special election, but candidates would have to be from District 4.