Not all bicyclists are obeying traffic laws

To the Editor:

I was in my golf cart yesterday traveling west on Odell Circle going toward Canal Street. There was a cyclist in front of me. There is a signal light at this intersection, and the light was RED for our direction of travel. Did not bother the cyclist one bit. He made a left turn thru the RED light, not even slowing down. And the cyclists expect our indulgence while they do whatever they desire to do. Just hope he was the rotten apple in the barrel.

Clifford Burdeaux

Village of Caroline