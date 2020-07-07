Rick Holtmeyer, 77, of The Villages FL, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 after a long battle.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary (Drezlinski Holtmeyer) and Daughter Lisa. He leaves behind his loving wife Anita; sister Gail and (Mike) Zinn; brother Thomas and (Lynn); and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Richard was born and grew up in Michigan. Richard and Anita moved to The Villages in 2018 from their winter home in Bradenton FL. Richard and Anita still kept their roots with a cottage in Lupton, Michigan. One of Rick and Anita’s favorite trips was a land and sea tour of Alaska. It was one of his major “Bucket List” items. Rick enjoyed bowling and annual weekend golf and fishing trips to Canada. The trip was a fly-in and what he considered a 5-star lodge. It was his version of “roughing it”.

Over the last several years, Rick wanted so much to involve his niece Betsy Dixon and nephew Bailey Dixon with his favorite sport of golf. They have had several golf outings and he watched as they excelled. Richard attended Notre Dame High School in Harper Woods, Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan University. Rick joined the US Army. After a two-year tour with the US Army, Richard worked for the Chevrolet division of General Motors as an Engineer.

After retiring from GM, Rick was able to spend his summers at his cottage “up north” and enjoyed fishing, boating, and golfing. While living in Bradenton, Rick volunteered for 12 years at the Innisbrook PGA Tournaments now called the Valspar. Rick was a long time member of the Waterlefe Golf and River Club in Bradenton. Even with his declining health, Rick was still able to play some golf here in The Villages.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 4886 County Road 472 (Rainey Trail), Oxford, Florida Saturday July 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon.